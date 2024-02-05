Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Pillow Case (FJK-291)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a new pillow case to keep the arms warm and cozy when sleeping on your side,” said an inventor, from Clive, Iowa,“so I invented THE DOG EAR PILLOW CASE. My design could increase relaxation and comfort, allowing the user to fall asleep faster.”

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a pillow case. In doing so, it ensures that the arms are covered when sleeping on the side. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth and it could provide the user with a more relaxing night's sleep. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-291, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at