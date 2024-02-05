United States Mint Releases 2024 Liberty & Britannia Program Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting pre-orders for products in the 2024 Liberty & Britannia Program on February 8, 2024, at noon EST. Orders are expected to begin shipping in mid-May. In this project, these two historic Mints have come together in a ground-breaking creative partnership, featuring the talent and skills of each mint's Chief Engraver to produce a design featuring both Liberty and Britannia. United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna and The Royal Mint Chief Engraver, Gordon Summers, have created a stunning design celebrating the harmony of the figures while giving each equal prominence in the design. The United States Mint is offering a 24-karat High Relief Gold Proof Coin and a 99.9 percent Silver Proof Medal featuring these collaborative designs. The obverse (heads) of both options depicts Allegorical Liberty and Britannia in stoic profile portraits featuring complementary and balancing elements suggestive of the faces on a playing card. Their appearance identifies each figure; Liberty carries a torch and is adorned with stars, while Britannia wields a trident and wears a Corinthian helmet. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY” and“2024.” The reverse (tails) of both options features the sun as it rises over the Atlantic Ocean, framed by two shores with a Great Basin Bristlecone Pine tree in the west and an English Yew tree in the east, representing both nations and heralding new possibilities for their mutual friendship now and going forward. Inscriptions on the gold proof coin reverse are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“LIBERTY AND BRITANNIA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“AU 24 1OZ.,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and the denomination,“$100.” Inscriptions on the silver proof medal reverse are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“LIBERTY AND BRITANNIA.” Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit .

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE MINTAGE LIMIT ORDER LIMIT 24YA Liberty & Britannia

An International Collaboration

24K High Relief Gold Proof Coin Pricing Grid 10,000 1 24YB Liberty & Britannia

An International Collaboration

Silver Proof Medal $89 75,000 2

Pricing for the Liberty & Britannia Gold Coin is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for gold coins. This product is priced according to the range in which it appears on the“Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table .

To complement these stunning designs, each gold coin and silver medal is encapsulated and placed in a blue presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve with Liberty and Britannia written in gold foil for the gold coin and silver foil for the silver medal. The case includes a certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

The 24K High Relief Gold Coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 units, and the Silver Proof Medal has a mintage limit of 75,000 units. Household orders are limited to one unit per household for the gold coin and two for the silver medal, which will be in place for the first 24 hours that orders are accepted.

Beginning at noon on Friday, February 9, 2024, secondary household order limits of five gold coins and 25 silver medals will be in place for one week. These secondary order limits will be lifted at noon on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Royal Mint will offer its own products featuring the collaborative design. More information about those products can be found here .

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has an unbroken history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. Based in the Tower of London for over 500 years, by 1812 The Royal Mint had moved out of the Tower to premises on London's Tower Hill. In 1967, the building of a new Royal Mint began on its current site in South Wales, U.K., to accommodate the minting of U.K. decimal coinage. Today, The Royal Mint is the world's largest export mint, supplying coins to the U.K. and overseas countries. The Royal Mint has also diversified into a number of other complementary businesses, building on the values that have been at the heart of the organization throughout its history – authenticity, security, precious metals, craftsmanship, and design.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



Visit for information about the United States Mint.

Visit for information about The Royal Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint's YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

CONTACT: Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 ...