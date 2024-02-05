DEADLINE ALERT For GM, EGRX, MRCY, And ON: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



General Motors Company (NYSE: GM )

Class Period: February 2, 2022 – October 26, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (2) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (3) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than Defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (4) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (5) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX )

Class Period: August 8, 2023 – November 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing slower-than-anticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (2) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its revenue; (3) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to PEMFEXY sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY )

Class Period: December 7, 2020 – June 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Mercury's serial acquiror strategy was not working and the company was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (2) the Acquisition caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (3) Mercury had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON )

Class Period: May 1, 2023 – October 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported long-term supply agreements (“LTSAs”) were“committed” and“locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by the Company when, in fact, the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer's request; (2) LTSAs provided“predictable” and“sustainable” performance to drive the Company's growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had“good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

