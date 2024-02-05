Noelle Joy Sorenson's Heart Shines On The Indie Film Circuit New Television Series In Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning filmmaker Noelle Joy Sorenson has received accolades on the festival circuit, including Best Emerging Filmmaker and five nods for Best Director.

Acclaimed First-time Filmmaker Sets High Benchmark in Independent Cinema and Announces Next Project

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning filmmaker and actress Noelle Joy Sorenson 's debut short film, "HeArT," produced by her NJoy Productions, has captivated audiences worldwide, securing over 50 international awards and nominations. Starring, written and directed by Sorenson, she was subsequently named one of the“Top 15 Filmmakers to Watch in 2023” (LA Weekly).

Sorenson is also proud to announce her next project in development,“Dead X,” a comedy drama where the protagonist is guided in her life and career by the spirit of her dead ex-boyfriend.

Sorenson says,“The success of 'HeArT' is not just a personal victory, but it's also a testament to the power of having an idea and the belief that it's possible to bring that idea to the world. As I venture into the realm of television with my new project, 'Dead X,' my goal remains the same – to create content that resonates, inspires, and connects audiences.”

Accolades for“HeArT” include: five Best Director, one First-time Filmmaker, four Best Narrative Short Film, three Best Actor, four Best Actress and two Best Teaser Awards. There are also 21 finalist and semi-finalist honors, as well as an additional 12 official selection honors to date. These awards and wins span all over the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America.

"HeArT" is a poignant narrative that explores the complexities of relationships and the human psyche. The film's journey through the indie film festival circuit has earned accolades and widespread recognition for innovative storytelling and cinematic excellence.

Sorenson is now set to channel her creative prowess into an exciting new venture – a television series titled, "Dead X." This announcement comes as a delight for fans and followers of Sorenson's artistic journey.

Sorenson's journey into the world of arts began at an early age. With a full dance scholarship and a vocal talent that resonated through the halls of iconic clubs like CBGB's, she also danced on MTV music vidoes (Jadakiss, Maino). Next, she started acting and worked her way into various aspects of the film and TV industry-honing her craft on Marvel sets like“Daredevil,”“Jessica Jones” and“Luke Cage.”

For more information about Noelle Joy Sorenson's work and her upcoming projects, please visit .

About Noelle Joy Sorenson and Njoy Productions

Njoy Productions, founded by Noelle Joy Sorenson, stands at the forefront of new and emerging independent filmmaking and creative storytelling. With a focus on producing content that entertains, inspires and provokes thought amongst diverse audiences, the company has established itself as a significant force in the indie film industry. Beyond her reputation for innovative and impactful cinema, Sorenson is also the founder of ONE WORLD LEARNING (O.W.L.), a company dedicated to using the power of storytelling and creativity to inspire and educate children. Sorenson has been featured in the media, including LA Weekly, Celebrity News, Redx Magazine, and numerous film festival publications, such as Wild Filmmaker, London Movie Awards and War of Films.

