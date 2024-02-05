Cox Provides FREE Access To Its Wi-Fi Hotspot Network In Las Vegas Metro Area Through February 12

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cox Communications is providing free access to its Wi-Fi Hotspot Network in the Las Vegas Metro Area through February 12, 2024.

Cox is a proud technology partner of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Residents and visitors can stay connected during the "Big Game" and dozens of other events happening February 5-11.

- Cox Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet UthmanLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cox Communications is providing free access to its extensive virtual Wi-Fi hotspot network in the Las Vegas metro area through February 12, 2024.Cox's outdoor Wi-Fi hotspot network is now available to those who live here and the hundreds of thousands of visitors and guests who will be in town for the“Big Game” on February 11 and dozens of other events.“Keeping people connected is what Cox does every day,” said Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet Uthman.“This is a proud moment for our community and so many who've worked tirelessly to ensure we live up to our reputation as the 'Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World'. Free access to our Wi-Fi Hotspot network will enable residents and visitors to share in the celebration.”To access, select the“FreeCoxWiFi” wireless network (SSID) on a Wi-Fi-enabled device when it detects a Cox Hotspot. For more information on Cox hotspot locations, visit .Most Cox internet customers already have free access to the company's Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the Southern Nevada service area and four million Cox Hotspots around the country.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit

