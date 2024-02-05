AIM 2024 To Promote Startups And Host Unicorns In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIM Congress 2024 logo

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abu Dhabi – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Startups and Unicorns Track, an integral part of the 2024 AIM Congress, promises a vibrant agenda for the upcoming 3-day conference, themed "Heading to the Future: 2024 the Bounce Back Year for Startups & Unicorns."AIM Startups and Unicorns Track's 3-day conference stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing within the global startup and unicorn community. Entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders will be a part of this immersive experience.The first day, May 7, will commence a Leaders' Panel discussing "Emerging Industry 4.0 in 2024: Industry Trends & Innovation." Notable speakers and experts will delve into the realms of AI, robotics, and connected manufacturing, providing insights into the evolving startup landscape.Following the panel, a Fireside Chat titled "The New Geographical Focus of Startups: Spreading the Digital Innovation to Africa and other Places" will explore the burgeoning interest in Africa as a hotspot for startups and venture capital. The day will conclude with an enlightening AIM Talk titled "Women Leading Startups: Finding Work Life Balance (ShePreneurs)," shedding light on the experiences of women leaders in the startup realm.Moving to the second day, May 8, AIM Startups and Unicorns Track shifts its focus to the Unicorn Conclave. The day will witness an array of events, including an Opening Ceremony, Unicorn Conclave Opening Speeches, a Fireside Chat on the trajectory from a Unicorn to Decacorns and Hectocorns, and panels exploring various regional Unicorn Conclaves such as India, Middle East, Korea, and China. The day will also feature AIM Talks discussing the intersection of startups and Gen Z in the Metaverse, adding a futuristic perspective to the discussions .On the third, May 9, AIM Startups and Unicorns Track offers a diverse set of sessions. This includes a Masterclass on "The Importance of Agile Development in Managing 2024 Startups," a Fireside Chat on "The Rising of Agritech Startups," and panels addressing crucial topics like Financial Management and Limited Resources, The Single Person Risk, and Finding a Product Market Fit for the years 2024 to 2026. The day will culminate with a presentation on "The Booming of the No-Code Startups" and a captivating interview on "Fierce Competition: Sailing in a Wild Sea."AIM Congress, held under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," is organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner. The event will be held from May 7-9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi.-Ends-Here is the AIM Congress agenda at a glance:To register for the event, please visit:

