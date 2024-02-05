Multibrackets Announces UK Distribution Agreement With Mentor Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multibrackets Announces Distribution Agreement with Mentor Distribution (UK)Stockholm, 6 February 2024 - Multibrackets, a leading manufacturer of mounting solutions for displays, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Mentor Distribution (UK), a total AV solution provider. This partnership will allow Mentor Distribution to distribute Multibrackets' wide selection of high-quality mounting solutions to customers in the UK.The agreement between Multibrackets and Mentor Distribution is a significant step towards expanding the availability of Multibrackets' products in the UK market. Mentor Distribution's extensive network and expertise in the AV industry make them an ideal partner for Multibrackets. This collaboration will not only benefit both companies but also provide customers with easier access to Multibrackets' innovative and reliable mounting solutions."We are excited to partner with Mentor Distribution and bring our products to even more customers in the UK," said John Sebastian Riddarstjärna, CEO of Multibrackets. "Mentor Distribution's reputation for providing top-notch AV solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality products to our customers. We are confident that this partnership will help us reach new heights and strengthen our presence in the UK market."Multibrackets' mounting solutions are designed to fit a wide range of displays, including the most popular brands. With this new distribution agreement, customers in the UK can now easily access Multibrackets' products through Mentor Distribution's distribution channels. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and is a testament to their dedication to providing customers with the best AV solutions.For more information on Multibrackets' products and services, please visit their website at . To learn more about Mentor Distribution and their AV solutions, visitAbout Multibrackets EuropeFor over 20 years, Multibrackets has been designing and manufacturing premium quality AV mounting solutions for residential and commercial audio/video and technology integration that complements any space. Committed to the promise that every customer deserves AV mounting solutions that fits their exact needs. Multibrackets embraces the ever-changing technical development within the AV industry. Multibrackets strive for their products to support our partners outside the box. Multibrackets is a development & manufacturer that offers +1700 SKU's for the industry. Multibrackets works with all major display manufacturers and specialize in solutions for digital signage, education, corporate, government and moreelectronics, technology and people work and live better.

