Stalin Requests Support From Tamil Diaspora In Spain For State's Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an eight-day investment garnering visit to Spain, has requested the Tamil diaspora in the country, to support the state in its development, an official statement said on Monday.

The Chief Minister's office, in the statement, said that this was his first visit to Spain and added that the welfare board for non-resident Tamil's welfare, constituted by the DMK government, would assist them if they needed.

Stalin said that his government had invited Tamil diaspora across the world and had spoken to them about their grievances and the support the state government can extend to them.

He stressed that the state government would support the Tamil diaspora in any manner they wanted. He also spoke about the recent Global Investor Meet (GIM) organized in Chennai and said that several serious investment proposals have been signed during the meet.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

