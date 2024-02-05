Acai Berry Products Market To Grow By USD 1.49 Billion From 2023 To 2028, The Growing Popularity Of Acai Bowls To Boost Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

acai berry products market is

to grow by

USD 1.49 billion from 2023

to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of

8.06% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall

environment.

The growing popularity of acai bowls is notably driving the

growth.

They typically comprise blended acai berries and fruits at the bottom, followed by a layer of granola in the middle, and fresh-cut fruits on top. Due to the increased demand and growing awareness of

health benefits, various recipes are available for making acai bowls. Manufacturers target health-conscious females aged 18-35, emphasizing the berries' skin benefits. As millennials share images of acai bowls on social media, manufacturers prioritize visually appealing presentations and social media promotions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Products Market 2024-2028

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022)

and forecast period (2024-2028).

Companies Mentioned



Acai Roots

AcaiExotic

From Great Origins

Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd.

Kuber Impex Ltd.

Moksha Lifestyle

Nativo Amazon Acai

Navitas LLC

Nossa Fruits

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organifi LLC

Organique Inc.

Parker Naturals LLC

Sambazon Inc.

Sari Foods Co

SB Organics

Sunfood

Terrasoul Superfoods

The Berry Co.

The rising popularity of urban farming

is a primary trend shaping growth.

Shortage in the supply of acai berries

is a significant challenge hindering the growth.



The acai berry products market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), applications

(food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The offline distribution segment

encompasses supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Supermarkets, being the preferred choice, provide a diverse range of products, enticing consumers with discounts and an enhanced shopping experience. Convenience stores also contribute to this segment, offering unorganized retailing with a variety of

products in different forms such as juices, powders, and concentrates.

The acai berry products market covers the following areas:



Acai Berry Products Market Sizing

Acai Berry Products Market Forecast

Acai Berry Products Market Analysis .



AcaiExotic -

The company offers products such as Acai Guarana, Acai Bowl, and Acai Powder From Great Origins -

The company offers

products such as Acai Powder.

Acai Berry Products Benefits

Acai berry products, derived from the acai palm, are known for their superfood status and rich nutritional profile. These berries are a popular choice in the retail market, contributing to the economy and the food industry. Acai products are available in various forms, including drinks and juices, catering to different consumer preferences and lifestyles, such as veganism and organic food choices. The inclusion of acai berries in the food watchlist articles highlights their significance in the food culture, reflecting consumer interest in healthy and flavorful options. Acai berries are valued for their high content of flavonoids, which contribute to their antioxidant properties and potential health benefits.

