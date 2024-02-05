Acai Berry Products Market To Grow By USD 1.49 Billion From 2023 To 2028, The Growing Popularity Of Acai Bowls To Boost Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
acai berry products market is
to grow by
USD 1.49 billion from 2023
to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of
8.06% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall
environment.
The growing popularity of acai bowls is notably driving the
growth.
They typically comprise blended acai berries and fruits at the bottom, followed by a layer of granola in the middle, and fresh-cut fruits on top. Due to the increased demand and growing awareness of
health benefits, various recipes are available for making acai bowls. Manufacturers target health-conscious females aged 18-35, emphasizing the berries' skin benefits. As millennials share images of acai bowls on social media, manufacturers prioritize visually appealing presentations and social media promotions.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acai Berry Products Market 2024-2028
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022)
and forecast period (2024-2028).
Companies Mentioned
AcaiExotic From Great Origins Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd. Kuber Impex Ltd. Moksha Lifestyle Nativo Amazon Acai Navitas LLC Nossa Fruits NOW Health Group Inc. Organifi LLC Organique Inc. Parker Naturals LLC Sambazon Inc. Sari Foods Co SB Organics Sunfood Terrasoul Superfoods The Berry Co.
is a primary trend shaping growth.
Shortage in the supply of acai berries
is a significant challenge hindering the growth.
The acai berry products market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), applications
(food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.
The offline distribution segment
encompasses supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Supermarkets, being the preferred choice, provide a diverse range of products, enticing consumers with discounts and an enhanced shopping experience. Convenience stores also contribute to this segment, offering unorganized retailing with a variety of
products in different forms such as juices, powders, and concentrates.
The acai berry products market covers the following areas:
Acai Berry Products Market Sizing Acai Berry Products Market Forecast Acai Berry Products Market Analysis .
AcaiExotic -
The company offers products such as Acai Guarana, Acai Bowl, and Acai Powder From Great Origins -
The company offers
products such as Acai Powder.
Acai Berry Products Benefits
Acai berry products, derived from the acai palm, are known for their superfood status and rich nutritional profile. These berries are a popular choice in the retail market, contributing to the economy and the food industry. Acai products are available in various forms, including drinks and juices, catering to different consumer preferences and lifestyles, such as veganism and organic food choices. The inclusion of acai berries in the food watchlist articles highlights their significance in the food culture, reflecting consumer interest in healthy and flavorful options. Acai berries are valued for their high content of flavonoids, which contribute to their antioxidant properties and potential health benefits.
