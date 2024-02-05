(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Refurbished MRI systems Market was valued USD 107.9 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 222.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Refurbished MRI systems Market ” , by Architecture (Closed system, Open system), Field strength (Low Field strength, Mid Field strength, High Field strength), End user (Hospitals, Imaging centres, Ambulatory Surgical centres, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Refurbished MRI systems Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 107.9 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 222.4 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 10.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Architecture , Field strength , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Barco N.V. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) Sample of Companies Covered Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation) Hologic Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Refurbished MRI systems Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Refurbished MRI system market occupies a pivotal role in the contemporary health industry, offering, the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for use in medical investigation has provided a huge forward leap in the field of diagnosis, particularly with avoidance of exposure to potentially dangerous ionizing radiation. With decreasing costs and better availability, the use of MRI is becoming ever more pervasive throughout clinical practice. Understanding the principles underlying this imaging modality and its multiple applications can be used to appreciate the benefits and limitations of its use.

The Refurbished MRI system market benefits the health industry by tapping into evolving development and improvement, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) has become a rich and powerful, non-invasive technique in medical imaging, yet not reaching its physical limits. Technical and physiological restrictions constrain physically feasible developments. A common solution to improve imaging speed and resolution is to use higher field strengths, which also has subtle and potentially harmful implications. However, patient safety is to be considered utterly important at all stages of research and clinical.

Major vendors in the global Refurbished MRI systems market :-



Barco N.V.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation)

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nordion Inc.

Onex Corporation (Carestream Health)

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthcare)

Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Avante Health Solutions

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc. Radio Oncology Systems Inc.

Request for Discount -

Technique use to reduce scan time

Parallel imaging is a robust method for accelerating the acquisition of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data, and has made possible many new applications of MR imaging. Parallel imaging works by acquiring a reduced amount of k-space data with an array of receiver coils. These under sampled data can be acquired more quickly, but the under sampling leads to aliased images The advantages of parallel imaging in a clinical setting include faster image acquisition, which can be used, for instance, to shorten breath-hold times resulting in fewer motion-corrupted examinations. The basic concepts behind parallel imaging are introduced. Parallel imaging is an MR technique designed to reduce scan time. SENSE works through under-sampling of the MR data and by collecting data simultaneously from multiple imaging coils. Reconstruction of the data requires an accurate knowledge of the individual coil sensitivities prior to the acquisition of the data.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rising demand for diagnostic Imaging

Budget constrains in healthcare

Increasing demand for imaging equipment Convenience and Time-saving

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Health and Wellness Trends

E-commerce Growth Globalization and Cultural Diversity

Advancements in Imaging Processing Technologies

Technical advancement in imaging device hardware such as these, radiology has been transformed in recent years by the automation of workflows and streamlined data transfer. Many healthcare providers are transitioning to the use of Enterprise Imaging a set of strategies, initiatives, and workflows implemented across a healthcare enterprise to capture images consistently and optimally and to index, manage, store, distribute, view, exchange and analyze all clinical imaging and multimedia content to enhance the electronic health record. These systems can enable multiple hospitals, radiology departments and clinicians to collaborate by uploading and accessing images on a single system, to provide coordinated care and enhance productivity. The use of AI has further enhanced radiology, with advanced analytics helping to improve patient outcomes. The benefits of these solutions vary from reducing image acquisition and reconstruction times, reducing image noise, automating stroke assessments.

North America dominates the market for Refurbished MRI systems.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Refurbished MRI systems market, with a high demand for advanced medical imaging and a mature healthcare infrastructure. The cost effectiveness of refurbished MRI system appeals to healthcare facilities. The United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of busy lifestyles, a strong culture of convenience, and a well-established food and beverage industry. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Refurbished MRI systems market. Significant growth opportunities due to the increasing prevalence of diseases. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards healthcare investments. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making refurbished MRI systems s increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the health processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient health solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population, influence by efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

Budget constrains in healthcare

In the global Refurbished MRI systems market, among the constraints that healthcare organizations, including hospitals, both in the public and private sectors, grapple with is budgetary constraints. Therefore, cost control and resource management should be considered in healthcare organizations under such circumstances. They need to consider budget/resource management such that the quality of healthcare services is not affected as their actions directly affect human health. Various budgeting methods have been addressed in many previous studies. In global budgeting, a certain amount of budget is allocated to services offered to a given population for a certain time (usually one year). The global budgeting method has its advantages and disadvantages, which will be mentioned below. Many studies have evaluated the performance of the global budgeting approach and its practical results

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

MRI Compatible Patient Monitoring Systems Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market 2030 By Drug type (Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) and Others), Indication, Target Antigen (CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2 and Others), End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |