Bioprocess Technology Market Size To Hit USD 53.7 Billion By 2031, At A 8.3% CAGR – Report Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streamlining supply chains enhances efficiency and reduces costs for bioprocess technology manufacturers and end-users alike.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global bioprocess technology market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for bioprocess technology is estimated to reach US$ 53.7 billion by the end of 2031.

Incorporating AI and machine learning algorithms enhances process monitoring, optimization, and decision-making in bioprocessing. Intelligent systems offer predictive analytics, improving efficiency and reducing production costs for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:



Some prominent bioprocess technology providers are as follows:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Sartorius AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Lonza

Advanced Instruments

Nova Biomedical F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems accelerates, driven by benefits like reduced contamination risks, increased flexibility, and lower capital investments. Industry players investing in scalable and robust single-use technologies cater to evolving manufacturing demands and preferences.

The burgeoning field of cell therapy demands specialized bioprocess technologies tailored to the unique requirements of cell culture, expansion, and differentiation. Companies offering customizable solutions for cell therapy manufacturing gain traction in this rapidly expanding market segment.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Bioreactors lead the bioprocess technology market , providing essential platforms for cell culture and fermentation processes crucial in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Monoclonal antibodies stand as the leading application segment in the bioprocess technology market , driving innovation and growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Biopharmaceutical companies lead the bioprocess technology market , driving demand for innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes.

Bioprocess Technology Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases fuels demand for biologics, driving growth in the bioprocess technology market.

Innovations in bioreactors, filtration systems, and automation enhance efficiency and productivity in bioprocessing operations.

Increased funding for biotech research and development spurs innovation and drives expansion in bioprocess technology.

Adoption of green technologies and bio-based processes align with sustainability goals, shaping trends in bioprocessing. Rapid growth in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion and investment in bioprocess technology.

Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Profile



North America leads the bioprocess technology landscape , buoyed by robust investments in biopharmaceutical research and development.

The region hosts major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific , GE Healthcare, and Merck KGaA, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and extensive infrastructure. Favorable regulatory frameworks and strategic partnerships foster innovation and market growth.

Europe boasts a thriving bioprocess technology market , driven by a strong pharmaceutical industry and supportive regulatory environments. Companies like Sartorius AG, Novasep, and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) dominate the landscape, offering a wide array of bioprocessing solutions.

The region's emphasis on sustainability and bio-based manufacturing further accelerates market expansion , with initiatives promoting green technologies and circular economies gaining momentum.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a rapidly growing market for bioprocess technology, fueled by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Countries like China, India, and South Korea witness significant growth , propelled by rising demand for biologics and biosimilars. Local players such as Shanghai Electric, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories contribute to the market's diversity, catering to regional needs and preferences.

Customization Request for the Research Report:



Bioprocess Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The bioprocess technology market projects a dynamic landscape marked by intense competition and innovation. Key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and Sartorius AG dominate with comprehensive portfolios offering bioreactors, filtration systems, and analytical instruments. Emerging contenders such as GE Healthcare and Danaher Corporation challenge norms with advanced technologies and integrated solutions.

Regional players like Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) and Pall Corporation contribute niche expertise and localized support. The industry's growth is propelled by increasing R&D investments, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and evolving regulatory landscapes, fostering a competitive environment that drives advancements and enhances product offerings globally.

Product Portfolio



Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator , offering cutting-edge solutions in life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. With a diverse portfolio of trusted brands, Danaher empowers customers worldwide to solve complex challenges and improve quality of life. Eppendorf AG specializes in providing high-quality laboratory equipment and consumables for research, life sciences, and healthcare industries. Renowned for precision, reliability, and innovation, Eppendorf's products enable scientists and healthcare professionals to achieve breakthrough discoveries and advancements in biotechnology and medicine.

Bioprocess Technology Market: Key Segments

By Product

Consumables & Accessories



Culture Media

Reagents Others

Instruments



Bioprocess Analyzers

Blood Gas Analyzers

Osmometers

Cell Counter

Incubators

Bioreactors Others (Centrifugation, Spectrometer, Filtration)

By Application



Primary Surgical

Antibiotics

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies Biosimilar

By End User



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization

Contract Research Organization

Food & Feed Industry Academic Research Organization

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing:



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Electric Tooth Polisher Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 76.7 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 130.3 Mn by the end of 2031

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market - The industry was valued at US$ 147.0 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 294.6 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

