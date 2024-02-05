               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 31 01 24


2/5/2024 12:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 64,641,892.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )

Date
Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights
01/31/2024 80,802,366
Theoretical voting rights:
132,899,086
Exercisable voting rights:
130,848,363

Attachment

  • Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 24

MENAFN05022024004107003653ID1107811689

