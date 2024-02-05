Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 31 01 24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation ( société anonyme ) with a share capital of 64,641,892.80 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations ( Règlement Général ) of the French Market Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers )
| Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
| 01/31/2024
| 80,802,366
|
Theoretical voting rights:
132,899,086
Exercisable voting rights:
130,848,363
Attachment
Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 24
MENAFN05022024004107003653ID1107811689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.