Betting During IPL Matches Has Become Normal: Ex-Delhi Top Cop

On the concluding day of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Monday, a discussion was held on 'police files' with former Foreign Secretary of India, Vikas Swarup, and senior police officers who shared their experiences.

Sharing his views, former Police Commissioner of Delhi, Neeraj Kumar, said that betting has become a common thing during IPL matches.

"Betting worth thousands of crores is made during matches. During our investigation, only one name emerged behind all this, that of Dawood Ibrahim, who was making all the deals while sitting in Dubai.

Among the participants were Vikas Swarup, founder of Prayas NGO Amod K. Kant, Neeraj Kumar, and Mumbai Crime Branch's first woman Commissioner Meera Borbanker.

Referring to one of his famous cases, Neeraj Kumar said that in 2013, Dawood Ibrahim's name came up in the IPL spot-fixing saga.

He said that many people watch IPL matches along with their family members and predict the victory or defeat of a team. This type of betting takes place outside also.

Bets worth thousands of crores are made during the matches, he said, adding that betting has become a common thing in IPL now, which happens in a very organised manner.

"We also proved this during our investigation. When we started investigating, we found out who was running all these rackets."

