Delhi HC Orders Status Quo On Demolished 600-Yr-Old Mosque's Land

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo on the land where the 600-year-old Masjid Akhonji was recently demolished in Mehrauli.

Justice Sachin Datta issued the order in response to an urgent application by the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board, specifying that the status quo is applicable until February 12.

The court clarified that the order pertains only to the khasra number where the mosque stood, allowing the DDA to proceed with actions in adjoining areas.

The mosque, Madrasa Bahrul Uloom, and graves were demolished by the DDA on January 30, prompting the Managing Committee to claim the demolition was illegal and in violation of judicial orders.

The Committee alleged that the DDA conducted the demolition without a property survey or prior notice.

They said that the Imam of the mosque, Zakir Hussain, and his family were left without shelter as their hutment was also demolished.

The Committee further claimed the tearing of Quran copies, denial of children's belongings, and lack of protection for records.

DDA's counsel questioned the locus of the Managing Committee to challenge the demolition, stating it was based on the religious committee's recommendation on January 4, which also targeted some temples and religious structures.

The court was informed that 20 religious books are in DDA's custody, to be handed over, and the Waqf Board CEO opposed the demolition recommendation during the religious committee meeting.

