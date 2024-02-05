Southern Company Ranks First Among Utilities In Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company ranks as the No. 1 most-admired electric and gas utility worldwide according to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for 2024. A ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies, the list is based on a survey of more than 3,700 executives, directors and financial analysts.

"It is an honor to be named the most-admired electric and gas utility by Fortune magazine," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "This ranking is a recognition of the 27,000 Southern Company system employees who provide exceptional service each day as we deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions for the benefit of our customers and communities."

In determining the list, Fortune collaborated with organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of an estimated 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

More details about the

2024 World's Most Admired Companies list are available on Fortune's website.

