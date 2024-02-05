(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investigative report shows FLO only charging network without issues in surprise EV charging test

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FLO , a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, solidified its standing as the most reliable EV charging network following a surprise Canadian Broadcast Company

(CBC) investigation. Conducted

by CBC's Marketplace , known for its consumer-focused investigative journalism, the investigation revealed FLO as the sole charging network among those tested that performed without any reliability issues during the investigation -- Putting Electric Vehicles to the Test: Are We Ready for 2035.

FLO Demonstrates Unrivaled Reliability in CBC Marketplace Investigation (CNW Group/FLO)

From the Marketplace report: "The team encountered some sort of challenge at seven of the 12 stations. The seven included one Ivy station, three ChargePoint

and three Petro-Canada locations. The challenges included needing

multiple attempts in order to start or end a charging session as well as problems

completing payment through an app or credit card reader. At two of the locations (ChargePoint and Petro-Canada), the team could not charge at all. No charging hiccups

occurred at the FLO locations

visited. "

Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO , emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to reliability, "Achieving great uptime for FLO is not just an accident, it's an obsession at FLO, and it shows. We're leading the EV charging industry with a 98%+ charging network uptime. Going head-to-head with a few of our biggest competitors, FLO emerged as the undisputed leader, demonstrating that reliability is not merely a promise, but a reality for our users."

"When people ask how FLO can achieve high reliability when others cannot, I tell them it is the strength of FLO's Network Operations System," said Martin Brière, FLO Chief Network and Experience Officer . "We monitor

all the chargers on the FLO Network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This allows us to quickly resolve any issues that may come up. This CBC report shows FLO is leading the way in reliability. We know 98%+ uptime is achievable and we think it should be the norm."

For more on FLO's products and mission, please visit flo .

FLO

is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done rightTM" means to us, visit

flo .

