Vheda Health Unveils Dynamic Rebranding To Propel Leadership In Virtual Health Engagement At The Medicaid Innovations Forum

Growth-phase company is a trusted partner for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP health plans across the United States seeking to empower people to live their best life.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health , a national pioneer in virtual health engagement is proud to announce a strategic branding initiative aligned with its continued leadership and innovative approach in the healthcare industry.

Repositioning for the Future

[Vheda Health's] rebranding signifies our unwavering commitment to advancing health equity and access to care from anywhere." Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health

For more information, please visit

Shameet Luhar, CEO

In response to the evolving healthcare landscape, the initiative emphasizes Vheda Health's mission to providing simple, personalized, access to care for all:- Accelerating health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere . The new branding focus reinforces Vheda Health's commitment to providing unparalleled virtual health engagement solutions for underserved populations – Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP populations, enhancing health outcomes and lives with turnkey chronic care programs, and making a lasting impact on healthcare communities nationwide. The company has been a trusted strategic partner for over a decade, with a proven track record of achieving 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment for health plans.

Unveiling at Medicaid Innovations Forum

The new brand and website will be unveiled at the Medicaid Innovations Forum, a premier event for executives, providers, and leaders focused on Medicaid. Vheda Health's CEO and co-founder, Shameet Luhar , will be a featured speaker alongside Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC). Together, they will address the critical topic of "Getting to the H.E.A.R.T of the Matter - Advancing Health Equity and ROI through Simple, Multi-Touch Approaches to Engagement."

"Our rebranding is a major milestone in our evolution and signifies our unwavering dedication to advancing health equity and delivering results that improve health outcomes for everyone," said Shameet Luhar , CEO and Founder of Vheda Health . "With the best results in our industry, we have earned our partners trust and are excited to unveil our new brand at the Medicaid Innovations Forum, where our team will continue to drive the conversation on innovative approaches to health engagement."

The Medicaid Innovations Forum provides a fitting platform to showcase Vheda Health's

commitment to virtual health empowerment and its role in revolutionizing member compliance among Medicaid and Medicare Health Plans.

"Internally, our focus has always been on optimizing member outcomes and experiences, and this focus aligns with our external commitment to health plan results." Said Philip Rub , Co-founder, and President at Vheda Health . "The rebrand reflects our commitment to simplicity, innovation, and a humanized approach to healthcare, fostering engagement, and ensuring positive health outcomes."

Vheda Health

expresses sincere gratitude to our clients, partners, and members for their pivotal role in our evolution and growth. Their trust and collaboration have positioned us for significant growth and impact on the healthcare community, allowing us to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health

is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans serving underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health

to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life.

