"CNA Financial Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile
This report provides insight into
This report provides insight into
CNA Financial Corporation's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.
CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company that offers commercial property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance products for general liability, management liability, professional liability, directors and officers, workers' compensation, marine, and business interruption.
It also offers surety and fidelity bonds, and commercial auto insurance. It offers services such as risk management, warranty, and claims administration. It markets and distributes its products to professionals, SMEs, large businesses, associations, insurance companies, and other groups through a network of brokers, independent agents, and managing general underwriters. The company operates in the Americas and Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives Contact the Publisher
Groove Health Shift Technology The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Atos OPAQ CyberArk GamaSec CyberCube Hartford Steam Boiler GreatCall The Helper Bees Persistent Bitcoin Vertafore Dais
