Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Footwear For Children (TRO-1056)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Children grow quickly and I thought there should be a pair of shoes to grow with a child's feet," said an inventor, from Abbottsford, BC, Canada, "so I invented the LOW BLOW. My design could save parents a substantial amount of money in addition to the time, effort, and frustration spent shopping for children's shoes."

The invention provides shoes for children that could adjust in size as the child grows. In doing so, it prevents the child from growing out of shoes every couple of months. As a result, it reduces the need to purchase replacement shoes and it could save time and money for parents. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1056, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp