This report provides insight into Deutsche Bank's
fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.
Deutsche Bank is a provider of investment banking, corporate and retail banking, and asset and wealth management solutions. Its portfolio of offerings comprises deposit services, card products, loans, trust and securities solutions, wealth and investment planning, financial advisory, and financing. The bank provides cash management, merger and acquisition advisory, equities, and capital market services.
It operates through an extensive network of branch offices, ATMs, online portals, representative offices, and relationship managers and serves retail, institutional investor, corporate, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The bank has an operational presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
Scope
Deutsche Bank's DB Global Technology center in Romania is responsible for building IT infrastructure that supports the development of innovative software applications, testing methodologies, and a unified platform for business analysis and project management. In 2022, Deutsche Bank announced plans to establish a technology center in Berlin, which is expected to act as the hub for the bank's AI and machine learning expertise. In 2019, Deutsche Bank launched Blue Water Fintech Space, its first innovation hub in Shanghai. The hub aims to provide a collaboration platform for building fintech partnerships and extending its digital offerings to Chinese clients.
