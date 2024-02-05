Disclosure Of Large Shareholding – Odfjell SE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, February 05, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS, a subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), has today acquired 3,225,000 class A shares in Odfjell SE ('Odfjell', Oslo Børs: ODF) and thereby crossed the 10% disclosure threshold.
Following the acquisition, Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS holds 8,233,612 class A shares and 5,055 class B shares in Odfjell, equalling 13.6% of the class A shares and 0.0% of the class B shares in Odfjell, representing 13.6% of the votes in Odfjell.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited and its subsidiaries do not hold any other shares or rights to shares in Odfjell.
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
