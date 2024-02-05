(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Exchange Limited - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into SGX's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) is a financial market "infrastructure," operating equity, derivatives, and fixed income markets. It offers trading, listing, settlement, clearing, depository, and data services, with approximately 80% of listed bonds and 40% of listed companies and originating outside Singapore.

SEL is a liquid offshore market for the benchmark equity indices of ASEAN members and non-members, including India, Japan, and China; and provides currency and commodity derivatives products. The company also offers data and market connectivity services.

Scope



SGX has embraced digital collaboration tools and services to support its digital transformation and developed digital curriculum to train employees on digital solutions. To enhance its customer experiences, SGX is investing in digital experiences across online platforms, including RegCo Submission portal for listed companies, in-house Titan OTC Pro platform for commodity clients, and Investor Portal for retail investors.

SGX is collaborating with organizations and institutions to support start-up ecosystem and help them scale their solutions, and in turn leverage their innovative technologies in its business process. SGX signed MOU with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), to create a streamlined path for innovative technology companies into the capital markets. Launched Project Ubin, to explore the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) for clearing and settlement of payments and securities. SGX is leveraging AI, ML, and big data technologies to improve operational efficiency and help traders trade fast and securely, by reducing latency rates and introducing data tools. For instance, SGX RegCo uses AI-powered, real-time surveillance system to monitor trade transactions.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into SGX's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Impactsure Technologies

ScoutAsia

Trumid

Hillhouse Capital

GeoSpock

NeoXam

Smartkarma

Marketnode

Temasek

Covalent

Amazon

CryptoCompare

AMTD International

Options

HCL Technologies

TCS

Finastra

Baton Systems

DataBP Syfe

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets