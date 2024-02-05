RS Adds Three New Industrial Suppliers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The three new suppliers - Brennan, Fairview Microwave, and MENNEKES - provide RS customers with access to even more electrical, electronic, and mechanical products proven to deliver outstanding performance and value in virtually every segment of the industrial market.



RS , a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, recently added three new suppliers to its line card. The three new suppliers - Brennan , Fairview Microwave , and MENNEKES

- provide RS customers with an even broader selection of electrical, electronic, and mechanical solutions engineered to deliver outstanding performance and value in applications extending throughout every segment of the industrial market.

Brennan

offers more than 120,000 of the world's highest-quality critical flow components, including hydraulic, pneumatic, and instrumentation fittings, adapters, and accessories backed by more than 70 years of experience and supplemented by outstanding customer service and trusted distribution partners like RS. All Brennan fittings are manufactured in ISO 9001:2015-, AS9110D-, and NADCAP-certified facilities and meet or exceed Joint Industry Council (JIC) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) specifications. Brennan fittings also offer full product traceability and competitive pricing and exhibit exceptional durability in corrosive and abusive environments. Target markets include the industrial manufacturing, construction, mining, chemical processing, oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and defense industries.

Fairview Microwave

has been a leading global supplier of RF and microwave components internationally renowned for delivering unsurpassed quality since 1992. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes the industry's largest selection of RF adapters as well as connectors, amplifiers, attenuators, coaxial cables, waveguides, terminations, electromechanical switches, and power dividers optimized for use in a wide range of industrial automation, energy, telecommunications, transportation, medical, building and building automation, military and defense, and government applications. All Fairview Microwave components are manufactured in its ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities and backed by expert technical service, engineering support, and a network of authorized distributors like RS.

MENNEKES

is a world-leading manufacturer of pin-and-sleeve wiring devices, including receptacles, plugs, connectors, and inlets; switch products, including switched and interlocked receptacles and motor disconnect switches and enclosures; and standard, customizable, and suspended power distribution devices. Backed by more than 80 years of technical expertise and superior customer service, MENNEKES products have earned a reputation for innovation and robust, reliable performance in the industrial manufacturing, welding and fabrication, food processing, data center, and clean energy industries. All MENNEKES products are manufactured to relevant national and international standards in DIN EN ISO 9001 facilities and subjected to stringent testing to ensure peak performance in harsh environments.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact

your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team . For more information about RS solutions for machine building , energy and utilities , food and beverage , medical and pharmaceutical , pneumatic , power transmission , and networking applications, please visit the links embedded here.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO

products. For more information, please visit or connect with us via social media on Facebook ,

Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

