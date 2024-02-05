Inventhelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Carrier For Pet Waste (TRO-1044)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to carry pet waste when walking my dogs," said an inventor, from Orillia, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the POO PAL. My design helps free the user's hands, and it reduces contact with germs and foul odors."

The invention provides a hands-free storage unit for pet waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a bag of waste with your hand. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience. It also helps contain odors. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

