Flash Motors Sign Sponsorship Deal with Top South African Female Racer

The new ambassador of Flash Motors: Jessica Howden, a rising star in the world of racing, whose exceptional achievements and passion for speed perfectly align with the innovative force that Flash Motors brings to the realm of urban mobility. (PRNewsfoto/Flash Motors)

Flash Motors is currently building a racing team to compete in competitions around the world and showcase the amazing capabilities of their Controllers and the innovative Hyper Scooter. Jessica is the first rider to join the team, and sponsorship agreements with other racers from around the world are to follow.

Jessica Howden: A Rising Star in Racing

Jessica Howden has already made a name for herself at 20 years old in the racing world. Her passion for racing ignited at the age of 14, leading her to become the first African woman to win a race in the European championship. Jessica's dedication and skill also earned her an invitation to compete in the world championship for scooters. Jessica won the first race in Misano during 2022 with a new all-female team, and got another podium in Valencia, Spain, ending in 3rd place.

Flash Motors: Innovating Urban Mobility

Founded in 2016, Flash Motors Corporation has quickly become a dominant force in the world of electric transportation. With a commitment to innovation and advanced technology, the company operates in four dynamic divisions: Racing, Micro Mobility, Performance, and Government & Enterprise Applications. The hyper scooter and innovative controllers are now available for pre-order with a 10% discount

A Partnership for the Future

Flash Motors recognized Jessica Howden's talent and invited her to collaborate, aligning their shared goal of excellence. "I was immediately interested because they share my goal of being the best," Jessica remarks. "Together, I believe we'll make a great team, and I am very grateful for their sponsorship. I will work hard to showcase Flash Motors globally in my racing career."

Professional Racing Director Paul Mouton shares his thoughts on the partnership: "We've seen great synergy working with Flash Motors. It's encouraging that they want to partner with women in motorcycle racing. Jess has full confidence in this partnership, and the team at Flash Motors have been very supportive, focusing on building a quality system, product and partnership. We are really excited to work with them in 2024."



Toby Olshanetsky, President of Flash Motors, said: "I'm excited to announce our sponsorship of Jessica Howden, a trailblazing force in the Hyper E scooter racing world. Hailing from Cape Town and conquering the European championships, Jessica embodies the same DNA, pioneering spirit and innovation that drives Flash Motors in the EV industry. Her historic success as the first African woman to clinch a European championship race resonates deeply with our commitment to nurturing diverse, groundbreaking talent. We're honored to support Jessica's journey as she showcases her exceptional skill and the spirit of resilience at the world championship."

