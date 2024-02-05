5WPR Lifestyle Division Returns To Support Miami Fashion Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the third year, 5W supported the highly successful event as it showcased streetwear, a commitment to sustainability, and continued to cement Miami as a leading fashion hub

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the successful representation of

Miami Fashion Week ® (MIAFW), marking the agency's third year in supporting the industry-leading event.



MIAFW, the second largest fashion event in the U.S., is centered around the themes of fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation. The event, alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan, plays an integral role in the fashion industry and brings together industry leaders, celebrities, and changemakers for exclusive runway shows, networking opportunities, and activations.

This year's MIAFW featured a dynamic lineup of panels, discussions and more. As part of the partnership,5W supported MIAFW 2024 through a national and regional PR program, conducting dedicated media outreach for the event with a focus on highlighting its notable shows and designers, as well as its overall evolution and influence within the fashion industry.



"This year marked an exciting evolution for Miami Fashion Week, expanding its horizons to include a dedicated streetwear show, sustainability

discussions, and more," said 5WPR Co-CEO Dara A. Busch. "Combining the worlds of fashion, art, and culture, Miami Fashion Week 2024 pushed the industry's boundaries and laid the foundation for a new era of design, innovation, and expression."

"I was thrilled to once again join forces with 5WPR for Miami Fashion Week," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Their dedication, creativity, and proven track record have been invaluable over the past three years. Our continued collaboration has created a new level of excitement, innovation, and global visibility to Miami's premier fashion showcase. Together, we created an unforgettable experience that highlighted the diverse and dynamic world of fashion."

Highlights of the program included:



An exclusive dinner at ConSentido Brickell to welcome the participating designers.

An opening press conference at Gary Nader Art Centre, the iconic art gallery recognized for holding the world's largest Botero collection, where the MIAFW team and industry leaders welcomed the local community. The gallery then became the stage for MIAFW's captivating runway shows throughout the week.

A kickoff of the runway shows by legendary designer Karl Kani at The Elser Hotel, marking the first time the event has showcased a streetwear designer.

Shows throughout the week featuring iconic designers including Yas González, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR, Lisu Vega, Angel Sanchez, and Giannina Azar, bringing audiences and media unforgettable designs that pushed fashion boundaries.

A continued commitment to sustainability through MIAFW's hosting of the Sustainable Summit at Miami Dade College in partnership with Miami Fashion Institute to discuss the critical intersection of fashion and eco-consciousness. A dynamic panel discussion at Kiki on the River, where moderator CaSandra Diggs, Karl Kani, filmmaker Jessy Terrero, and songwriter Ashley Joi explored the influence of style and culture during the Kick-Off Lunch.

When it comes to lifestyle and specialty retail brands, authenticity and relevancy are key. 5W helps its clients earn affection, loyalty, and ultimately, sales by creating meaningful content and powerful stories that get shared. The agency leverages every available platform, meeting the consumer where they are-whether that's in the metaverse, or their local shopping mall.

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week®

(MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. centered around the themes of fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Calendar's Important Dates (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW provides a platform for established and emerging designers from around the globe to unveil their latest collections. Attracting a convergence of industry leaders, celebrities, and innovators, MIAFW offers an immersive experience with exclusive runway shows, networking opportunities, and engaging activations. For more information, please visit .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency

in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage , Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

