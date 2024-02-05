MUSIC SUPERSTARS LOUD LUXURY, BIG BOI AND KLINGANDE HIGHLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT FOR SFC's THE CATCH WEEKEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Platinum Passes go on sale February 9; OluKai exclusive pre-sale February 7; event takes place April 18-20 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL (concerts on April 19)

Fishing's biggest entertainment spectacle offers Passes starting at $260, including admission to performances by Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande; Three-day VIP packages for The Catch Pro-Am also are available; Weekend proceeds benefit the Coast Guard Foundation Visit sportfishingchampionship/kickoff-concert for more information

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing with NFL superstars remains center stage for Sport Fishing Championship's The Catch, but the spotlight now includes some of the hottest and most iconic names in music.

SFC's second annual The Catch Weekend takes place April 18-20 at Ft. Lauderdale's Pier Sixty-Six Superyacht Village.

The Catch returns April 18th-20th

If music gets you hooked, the Friday April 19 entertainment line-up crosses genres in an epic way. The evening is headlined by dance music duo Loud Luxury, best known for their smash hit "Body" which went multi-Platinum across nine countries with more than 1.5 billion streams.

Also featured is a special performance by hip-hop legend Big Boi, who earned acclaim as both a soloist as well as part of legendary duo OutKast. His seven GRAMMY awards include the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY for "Album of the Year" for "Speakerboxx/The Love Below."

Kicking things off on The Catch stage will be French multi-platinum DJ & producer Klingande with his signature melodic house sound. His award-winning track "Jubel" counts more than 400 million Spotify streams to date, claimed the #1 spot in 30 countries on Shazam and held the #1 position in Germany for an impressive 48 weeks. Klingande's undeniable success led to remix collaborations with well-known names of the electronic music scene such as Avicii, Robin Schulz, Felix Jaehn and David Guetta.

Platinum Passes to see Loud Luxury, Big Boi and Klingande start at $260, available at sportfishingchampionship/thecatch beginning on February 9. OluKai exclusive pre-sale begins on February 7.

The fishing during The Catch Weekend will be equally impressive. The Catch event on Saturday April 20 will feature 16 NFL superstars paired with the best SFC talent, competing live on network TV. Team Gypsea, comprised of SFC Captain Taylor Sanford and NFL All-Pros Matt Judon (New England Patriots) and Dalvin Cook (free agent), will be returning to defend their 2023 The Catch championship. Also confirmed: Will Anderson (Houston Texans), Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) and Quinnen Williams (New York Jets).

The Catch Pro-Am offers amateur anglers and football fans a similarly unique fishing opportunity. The Catch Pro-Am VIP Package includes your own team of four fishing with an NFL player, two nights of party access, special concert hospitality and viewing access, watch-party tickets and a two-night stay with five-star lodging accommodations. Packages start at $27,000, with additional information available at sportfishingchampionship/thecatch.

The full lineup of football celebrities participating in The Catch will be announced in the coming weeks, with more than 40 current or former superstars involved throughout the weekend festivities.

Proceeds from The Catch Weekend benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the world, found on network television, SFC Digital Network, YouTube social media and more. The 2024 SFC Billfish Season launches April 25. SFC partners include OneWater Marine, OluKai, Salt Life, and Oceanfoam.

