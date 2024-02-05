BHP Awards 26 Scholarships To Saskatchewan Students

“Access to post-secondary education and skills training is proven to bring several benefits to individuals and their families and is often a first step on a path to a fulfilling career,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, BHP.“We are thrilled to partner again with Carlton Trail College to help support 26 youth from our community in reaching their educational goals. Congratulations and best wishes to all of this year's recipients.”

“We appreciate the strong partnership we have with BHP,” said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO.“Working together, we're able to support important educational and training opportunities for Saskatchewan students.”

The program provides scholarships to students from eligible schools and communities located in proximity to the Jansen Potash Project. Scholarships are available to Indigenous students, high school students graduating in the current year, and recent high school graduates under the age of 30 who are attending a recognized post-secondary program for the first time.

Since the program's establishment, BHP has awarded over $729,000 in scholarships to 275 students.

We are pleased to announce the 2023 recipients: