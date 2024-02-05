Pilotsglobal Named Industry Partner Of The Month By Canadian Business Aviation Association For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PilotsGlobal named CBAA Industry Partner of the Month

PilotsGlobal honored as CBAA's Industry Partner of the Month again, leading global pilot recruitment and aviation industry growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PilotsGlobal, a leading online recruiting firm dedicated to connecting pilots with premier job opportunities in the aviation sector worldwide, is honored to announce its recognition as the Industry Partner of the Month by the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) for the second consecutive year. This esteemed accolade underscores PilotsGlobal's pivotal role in enhancing the aviation recruitment landscape in Canada and its continued commitment to the growth and dynamism of the global aviation industry.PilotsGlobal offers an unparalleled platform for cockpit crew professionals, featuring the most comprehensive and up-to-date job listings across over 160 countries. By focusing exclusively on pilot recruitment, PilotsGlobal provides a singular destination for finding captain and first officer positions in both commercial and private sectors, facilitating direct applications to employers and streamlining the recruitment process.The CBAA has recognized PilotsGlobal for its significant contributions to improving the overall aviation experience in Canada, highlighting the company's role in availing pilots of principal job opportunities and its impact on the industry's growth. This recognition from CBAA not only celebrates PilotsGlobal's excellence in aviation recruitment but also its dedication to connecting talent with opportunity on a global scale.Gregory Newman, Vice President of Public Relations at PilotsGlobal, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing partnership with the CBAA:“We are delighted to be working with the CBAA and to be recognized as Employer of the Month for the second year in a row. We look forward to helping place Canadian pilots in cockpit seats as the Canadian business aviation industry continues to grow and recruit more men and women to the skies.”Artem Sagan, CEO of PilotsGlobal, also shared his gratitude for the honor:“Thank you to the Canadian Business Aviation Association for this honour. It speaks to the overall growth of our company that CBAA would want to focus our partnership, and how we can help their members find their ideal role.”PilotsGlobal's recognition as an Industry Partner of the Month by the CBAA is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence in aviation recruitment. As the company continues to foster growth and innovation within the industry, PilotsGlobal remains the premier destination for pilots seeking to navigate the next chapter of their careers.

