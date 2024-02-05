Horizon Goodwill Industries Announces Leadership Promotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Bledsoe Promoted to Cheif Financial Officer

- David Shuster, President/CEO of Horizon GoodwillHAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Goodwill Industries (HGI), a leading non-profit organization committed to community development and empowerment, proudly announces the promotion of Steve Bledsoe to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Steve previously served as the Controller and brings over 35 years of valuable experience in accounting and finance to his new role.Serving as the Controller for the past five years, Steve's promotion is a testament to HGI's dedication to fostering internal talent and promoting professional development within the organization. His extensive background, including serving as Chief Financial Officer for Primary Capital Mortgage before joining HGI, uniquely positions him for success in this expanded capacity.David Shuster, Ed.D., CEO of Horizon Goodwill, expresses his enthusiasm for Steve's promotion:“We are delighted to announce Steve as our new CFO. His wealth of experience in financial services, coupled with his integral role at HGI, makes him the perfect fit for this position. This promotion exemplifies our commitment to recognizing and cultivating exceptional leadership within our team.”As Steve takes on the role of CFO, Horizon Goodwill Industries anticipates continued growth, innovation, and success under his financial stewardship. This strategic move reinforces the organization's confidence in its talented team members and underscores its commitment to building a strong leadership foundation from within.About Horizon Goodwill:Horizon Goodwill Industries (HGI) is a future-focused nonprofit workforce development organization headquartered in Hagerstown, MD, responsible for serving communities in 17 counties across MD, PA, WV, and VA. Operating numerous social enterprises and human services programs, HGI helps thousands of individuals each year pursue economic mobility through its mission of removing barriers to social mobility for meaningful and sustainable employment. Through this work, Goodwill is committed to advancing equitable opportunities for employment and environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Learn more at . For media inquiries, contact the marketing department at 301-733-7330 x1630 or ....

