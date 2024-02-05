Leasing Underway At The Watermark At San Jose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Watermark at San Jose

New residence community re-imagines senior living with luxurious design and effortless living

- Ella Moretti-Aceves, Executive Director of The Watermark at San JoseSAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tucson-based Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Company announced today that The Watermark at San Jose, a new senior living community offering Assisted Living and Memory Care, is now leasing. Slated to open in mid-2024, the 164-residence community presents luxurious living choices ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments.“The Watermark at San Jose will offer an extraordinary living experience for older adults in the Bay Area and beyond. Our residences are meticulously designed with the utmost comfort in mind, and finished with state-of-the-art appliances and modern interiors,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities. "We are thrilled to partner with the Alliance team in creating a luxurious community where residents can thrive and benefit from our dedicated care and services."Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, The Watermark at San Jose allows residents to enjoy a neighborhood where lush parks, lively community events and a diverse culinary scene are just steps away, providing opportunities for exploration and connection. The community is also strategically located near Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, with easy access to premier medical care.Expansive Senior Living Experience and Integrated WellnessThe Watermark at San Jose prioritizes effortless living and comfort, handling everything from housekeeping and maintenance to transportation arrangements, so that residents can focus on enjoying each day. Watermark's wellness philosophy encompasses the whole mind, body, and spirit, with engaging programs that are designed as experiences to provide inspiration and connection.Personalized Care and SupportThe Watermark at San Jose offers dedicated teams on hand 24/7, where autonomy and personalized care are seamlessly woven to provide a level of care that's just right for each individual. For Memory Care members, caregivers known as Nayas tailor experiences to ensure every resident navigates their journey with a sense of belonging and joy.“As a Bay Area native myself, I know The Watermark at San Jose is transforming what senior living can be, combining personalized care focused on each person's interests in an intimate luxurious setting,” said Ella Moretti-Aceves, Executive Director of The Watermark at San Jose.“We believe every individual deserves a life filled with purpose and possibility. The Watermark at San Jose provides a luxurious senior living community with award-winning and engaging programming, and dedicated services to ensure every resident feels empowered and valued.”The Watermark at San Jose will feature Watermark's signature programs, while also offering luxurious amenities, and integrative wellness. The dining will also feature Watermark's groundbreaking signature program Gourmet Bites Cuisine, serving protein-packed, nutritionally balanced meals served as bite-sized portions, enhancing independence, and bringing back the joy of dining without the use of utensils.Potential members and their families can contact the leasing gallery at 669-321-5500. To learn more about the property, please visit The Watermark at San Jose.About The Watermark at San JoseThe Watermark at San Jose brings modern senior living to the Bay Area, balancing upscale living with a neighborhood feel. Within the community, residents have access to an array of amenities, including a spacious lobby and library, fitness and wellness center, massage therapy room, and a salon - all curated to enhance a senior living experience. The crafts room, state-of-the-art theater, and inviting outdoor spaces offer ample opportunities for entertainment and relaxation, in addition to gourmet dining options and Watermark's groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, Watermark University and Extraordinary Outings. Visit The Watermark at San Jose for further information.About Watermark Retirement Communities®Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation's 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities for more information.

