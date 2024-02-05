Spirion Announces Advanced Scanning Technology To Accelerate Sensitive Data Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Tully, Spirion Head of ProductTAMPA, FL, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spirion , a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced performance enhancements to its Sensitive Data Platform (SDP), now enabling a greater level of visibility and control over business-critical data.In today's data-driven landscape, businesses are amassing more data than ever before. Productivity data, encompassing content, collaboration data, email, and files, is projected to surge from 5.5ZB in 2020 to over 23ZB in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of over 33%, according to market intelligence firm IDC[1].Additionally, the surge in remote and hybrid work has led to a significant increase in data usage. The average person working from home consumes 8 to 20 Gigabytes (GB) of data each month. This sheer volume of content has left IT security and privacy leaders grappling with the challenge of managing it effectively to ensure that sensitive enterprise data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment data, remains safeguarded and compliant with data privacy regulation without impeding business operations or productivity.Scanning Performance for the Modern Digital EnterpriseTo address the sensitive data management challenges faced by contemporary data-driven enterprises, Spirion has overhauled its sensitive data scanning engine to speed up the scanning of repositories and returning results. The initial phase, released today, introduces a multi-threaded architecture capable of processing scans two to five times faster than before. Future phases will further amplify scanning speeds, reaching hundreds of times faster.Key features of this new architecture include:.Distributed Scans: Uses multiple agents to scan a single large-volume target, ensuring faster scans by efficiently dividing the locations to be scanned..Results Streaming: Processed results are streamed in real-time, enabling immediate actions on sensitive data..Status / Health Reporting: Users can monitor the progress and health of their scans in real-time..Enhanced Encryption: This includes generating separate passwords for each search, with only the designated agent being able to read it."In today's IT landscapes, where enterprise data stores are measured in petabytes, Spirion is dedicated to ensuring that the product's performance surpasses customer expectations," says Spirion's Head of Product Management, Ryan Tully. "While other vendors may take shortcuts, such as scanning only a portion of documents or sampling select data sets to achieve performance metrics, these approaches leave enterprises with critical blind spots in their data security posture management strategy.“Spirion offers industry-leading 98.5% accuracy because we search every file and every bit of the document without sacrificing thoroughness and precision,” Tully continued.About SpirionSpirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-GradeTM data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.[1] IDC,“Worldwide Global DataSphere Forecast, 2021–2025: The World Keeps Creating More Data - Now, What Do We Do with It All?” June 2021

