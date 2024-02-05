Celebrity Ghostwriter The Author Queen Announces Website Launch, Clothing Line, And New Business Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Author QueenATLANTA, GA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity ghostwriter, book collaborator and entrepreneur, The Author Queen, is excited to announce the launch of her new website, clothing line, and additional business ventures.The Author Queen, known for working with high-profile figures, thought leaders, and influencers on their book projects, has launched theauthorqueen to offer her ghostwriting and book collaboration services to a wider audience. The new website showcases her work with bestselling authors and provides information about the book writing and publishing process for aspiring authors.In addition to her writing ventures, The Author Queen is launching her own clothing line called "The Queen's Pen." The inspirational streetwear brand features tops, hoodies and accessories with affirming messages and phrases promoting the power of words.“I'm beyond grateful to bring more inspirational stories to light this coming year,” said The Author Queen.“God has gifted me a passion for empowering authors to stand in their truth and share their voices with the world. My new clothing line 'The Queen's Pen' will spread light everywhere through positive messaging that encourages writers to embrace their limitless writing potential. My hope is that writers will find inspiration to love God and thrive while making their impact."Other new entrepreneurial pursuits The Author Queen has on the horizon are: partnering with major publishing houses to launch a book collaboration imprint , becoming an inspirational public speaker and going on a national book tour, and collaborating on screenplay adaptations of best-selling books she helped co-write.'With a newly designed website, clothing line and several business projects slated for this year, The Author Queen continues to find innovative ways to fuel her passion for writing and inspire future authors.For PR inquiries contact: ...

