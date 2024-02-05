20 Year Later: Nice Girls STILL Don't Get The Corner Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nice Girls Still Don't Get the Corner Office

frankel.jpeg" width="240" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Dr. Lois P. Frankel

Two decades after it was first published the bestselling business bible for women, Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office, remains more relevant than ever.

- Bestselling author, Dr. Lois Frankel

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bestselling business bible for women, Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office , celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. All of this time it has remained in the top 15 most recommended business books for women, continues to generate interest among a new generation of women workers, and has had rights sold for both scripted and reality television shows, most recently just last year. The author, Dr. Lois Frankel, had hoped by now it would fade into obscurity.

“Believe me, it's not that I'm not grateful that the book has made a difference in the lives of women who have read it,” said Frankel from her home office in Pasadena, California.“But it's bittersweet. When I wrote it, I had imagined that two decades out there would no longer be a call for or interest in how women can establish themselves as corporate and political leaders. I would have thought it would be a given.”

Using the“corner office” as a metaphor for goal attainment in any field, you have only to look at the news to disabuse yourself of the notion that women are gaining significant ground.“The overturning of Roe v. Wade, the defeat of women running for President in our country, the absence of any Black women in the Senate, and the dearth of women at the top of Fortune 500 companies all point to women either stagnating or moving backward,” Frankel laments.“And do you really think if the Presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania were men they would have been bullied at a congressional hearing and then forced to resign their posts?”

Released at a time when discussions about gender equality and workplace empowerment were gaining momentum, Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office became an instant classic, providing invaluable insights and actionable strategies for women striving to shatter the glass ceiling. While celebrating the achievements of the past two decades, it's essential to acknowledge that despite increased awareness and advocacy, gender disparities persist in every aspect of a woman's life, making Dr. Frankel's book as relevant today as it was when first published.“Unfortunately, those who have power and control continue to minimize the need for sharing it with people who don't look like them,” Frankel points out.“Just take a look around the world. It's quite a mess – and for the most part, women aren't running it.” (409 wds)

Mandy Grunert

Dr. Lois Frankel

+1 626-405-7310

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other