Inventhelp Inventor Develops Drool Proof Dog Toys (TRO-1040)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create new hydrophobic toys to repel gross slobber and drool when playing with your dog," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the DROOL PROOF DOG TOYS. My design would make playing with your dog mess free."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design on familiar toys to play with dogs. In doing so, it helps prevent the pet's saliva. dirt, and germs/viruses from accumulating on the ball. As a result, it increases fun, and it enhances cleanliness. The invention features a unique non-toxic design, so it is safe, easy to use, and is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1040, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp