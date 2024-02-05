Introducing Wellside Health: A Statewide, Equal-Opportunity Health Platform In Florida, Aiming To Bridge Healthcare Gaps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering high-quality care with affordability and transparency for better health outcomes.



ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellside Health, a nurse-founded health platform, has launched across Florida to address pervasive gaps in healthcare access. It connects individuals to a trusted network of healthcare providers and services, facilitating equitable healthcare for all residents without the constraints of geography or socioeconomic status.

Unlike traditional health platforms, Wellside Health focuses on providing a comprehensive patient-centered approach that embraces conditional management and preventive care. By leveraging innovative technology and a collaborative care model, Wellside Health empowers patients to actively participate in their healthcare journey and make informed decisions about their well-being. Its services include urgent care visits for colds, flu, and minor injuries, chronic disease management, medication refills, and wellness screenings.

Moreover, the platform facilitates seamless communication and coordination among healthcare providers, enabling holistic care and reducing fragmentation in the healthcare system.

"We are truly putting wellness at your side. When we note increasing access to healthcare without compromising quality, we mean it, and we are providing a transparent way to healthcare online," says Wellside Health Founder and Lead Provider Daisy Parks.

Wellside Health's focus on bridging healthcare gaps extends beyond connecting patients with providers. It also works to deliver convenient, affordable access to health information and resources through its digital platform. Patients can easily navigate the platform to schedule appointments, access services, and connect with trusted healthcare providers at their most convenient time.

Wellside Health is available for all individuals, with or without insurance. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Daisy Parks, [email protected]

