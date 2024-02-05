Aidoo: Building The Healthy Relationship Dating App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where digital connectivity paradoxically coexists with increasing digital isolation, the Texas startup Aidoo is excited to announce its upcoming launch of a dating app that focuses on enhancing modern relationships with AI enhanced dating, designed for both singles and couples. Utilizing activity-based date planning and the latest AI algorithms, the app aims to address the loneliness epidemic and revitalize relationships around the world.According to social statistics, 52% of Americans report feeling lonely, and 47% feel their relationships lack meaningful connections. These issues are particularly pronounced among singles, who often struggle with dating apps. Research indicates that 46% of users view Swipe Based Dating Apps (SBDAs) negatively, and daily users are four times more likely to show symptoms of depression than non-users. Further details and research by Cigna can be found here .Eubin Kim, the founder of Aidoo, highlights the urgency of addressing the loneliness exacerbated by digital interactions. "We're witnessing a exponential mental health crisis fueled by loneliness never seen before in history, which is intensified by the very technology we use for connection," says Kim. "It's obvious -the culture of swiping right, social media, and incessant digital noise has distanced us from what makes us human. The demand for a better social solution is critical."Aidoo's approach involves offering unique date ideas for singles and couples, encouraging real-life interactions. The app goes beyond superficial online exchanges, fostering a healthy dating environment where interests and activities are seamlessly coordinated using advanced technology. For singles, Aidoo provides active engagement with tailored date suggestions. For couples, the app generates creative date ideas that evolve based on user feedback, enriching relationships with shared passions and new experiences. It also facilitates the synchronization of activities and meeting plans amongst new friends.Aidoo, which is currently in development and set to launch later this year, prioritizes user safety and privacy. The launch is supported by a crowdfunding campaign to raise development funds and cultivate a community of early adopters who will contribute to shaping Aidoo's future.In addition to its unique dating features, Aidoo is engaging with investors at the intersection of technology, mental health, and social connectivity. The goal is to establish Aidoo as a key player in the dating app market and as a platform enhancing the enjoyment of modern relationships.About AidooAidoo is the healthy relationship dating app being built in Houston, Texas, with the vision of using technology to enhance our social lives. Our mission is to heal loneliness through safe, positive, personal connections. Founder Eubin Kim has a diverse background in tech and entrepreneurship and a track record of successful business ventures in different verticals. Leading away from the swipe right dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge, Aidoo prioritizes better dating, user safety, data privacy, and building better relationships in its mission to enhance social connectivity and mental health through technology.For further details on Aidoo and its mission to use technology for building bridges in the digital age, please contact:

Eubin Kim

Aidoo

