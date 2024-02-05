Atos SE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atos SE - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to
This report provides insights into Atos' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its acquisitions.
Atos SE (Atos) is a French IT company. It offers cybersecurity, data & analytics, data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital security solutions to clients in several industries, including financial services & insurance, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, public sector & defense, resources & services, and telecom, media, and technology, among others. It also offers customized consultancy and decarbonization services. Atos operates through three business lines namely Tech Foundations, Digital, and Big Data & Security.
Atos is tapping into a variety of emerging technologies including AI, ML, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, and cloud technologies among others to offer new products/services and achieve operational efficiency. In October 2022, Atos launched its research & development center in Echirolles, France. Spread over 19,200 square meters, the lab conducts research in AI, HPC, and energy. Engineers at the center develop AI algorithms, cloud-based digital solutions, cybersecurity solutions. In 2022, Atos entered into a three-year partnership with Sparkle, an ICT solutions provider, to address the growing demand for cloud services and solutions in Europe. The partners have launched the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) initiative which helps European universities and research centers adopt cloud systems and digitalize their operations.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisitions Partnership Acquisitions Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives Contact the Publisher
Sparkle IBM CloudBees Google Cloud OVHcloud IQM Zapata Dell BT NVIDIA Graphcore Thales Intel VMware Verizon Business Eupry Glartek Nokia LCL Ipsotek Syntel Motiv ICT Security In Fidem cv cryptovision Paladion Digital Cloudreach AppCentrica Nimbix Maven Wave Edifixio Visual BI DataSentics Miner & Kasch
