Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wheel Well Warmer For Vehicles (TRO-1 )

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a quick and simple way for a driver to warm the wheel wells to keep ice and snow from accumulating," said an inventor, from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the WARM WELL. My design helps keep these areas clear of frozen obstructions that could cause problems while traveling in the winter."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warm a vehicle's wheel wells in cold weather. In doing so, it prevents large chunks of ice and snow from collecting within the wheel wells. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it eliminates the need to manually remove the accumulations. The invention features a reliable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

