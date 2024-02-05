GAIL ROBERTS, ED FEIJO & TEAM HONORED AS NO. 1 COLDWELL BANKER SALES TEAM (1-3 MEMBERS) IN U.S. FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year,

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team has earned its spot as the No.1 small sales team (1-3 members) nationwide for Coldwell Banker, based on adjusted gross commission income in 2023. The Global Luxury sales team is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Cambridge.

Team members (l to r) Victoria Kennedy, Gail Roberts and Ed Feijo

Continue Reading

"Gail, Ed and their award-winning team are real estate industry leaders in New England, known for representing some of the most beautiful homes in Massachusetts. I am proud to commend them for their impressive ranking as a No. 1 team for six years strong," said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team surpassed more than $197 million in closed sales volume in 2023. To date, the team has achieved more than $1.6 billion in career sales volume. The team is skilled at working with buyers and sellers at all price ranges, from entry-level homes to high-end luxury properties.

"Gail and Ed have built an impeccable reputation throughout the Cambridge area as market experts who never fail to provide unsurpassed service to their clients. I am thrilled to congratulate them on this impressive recognition as the top small Coldwell Banker team in the nation," said Pauline Bennett, regional president, Northeast, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Roberts and Feijo offer clients decades of experience and world-class service, which has earned them numerous accolades throughout the years. They are selected members of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite group of luxury sales professionals from around the globe. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team has been honored by Real Trends as one of the top real estate teams in both Massachusetts and the United States. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team is a perennial recipient of Coldwell Banker's highest award, the International Society of Excellence, and has also been honored by the company for rental transactions.

Both Roberts and Feijo are dedicated to giving back to their local community. Roberts sits on multiple non-profit boards including the New England Innocence Project, UNICEF USA, Cambridge Community Foundation, Huntington Theater, Overseers of Mount Auburn Hospital, and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts. Feijo sits on the board of directors for Cambridge Community Foundation, Center for Coastal Studies, Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts, and Overseers of Mount Auburn Hospital.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team at 617-844-2712 or [email protected] . Coldwell Banker Realty is located at 1000 Massachusetts Ave. Ste. 134, Cambridge, MA 02138-1804. See area listings at .

About Coldwell Banker Realty in New England

Coldwell Banker Realty in New England is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in New England. With approximately 6,800 affiliated agents and 100 office locations, the organization serves consumers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

(NYSE:HOUS ), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes .

Media Contact:

Kevin Guhl, [email protected]

973-407-5916

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty