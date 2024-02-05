Godaddy And Ethereum Name Service Simplify Connecting Domain Names And Crypto Wallets For Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Users can now connect their

GoDaddy domain with their ENS name for free, seamlessly connecting DNS to ENS and the Web3 ecosystem

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ), a global leader in domain registration and web hosting is excited to partner with Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a pioneer in blockchain-based naming systems, to enable domain name users to link their domains to ENS effortlessly, with no additional costs or technical experience required. This collaboration signifies a major step toward bridging the gap between the Domain Name System (DNS)

and blockchain technology .

DNS is a naming database that interprets readable addresses (domain names) into a unique string of numbers called an Internet Protocol (IP) address. Similarly, ENS simplifies complex wallet addresses into human-readable names. By connecting the two, it empowers domain owners with the combined security and reliability of GoDaddy, a globally recognized brand, along with the cutting-edge benefits of ENS's blockchain infrastructure.

"As a long-time domain industry steward, we are always looking for innovative enhancements that benefit our customers," stated Paul Nicks , president of domains at GoDaddy. "Partnering with ENS presents our customers with a unique opportunity to experience the fusion of domains names and blockchain technologies, bringing some great benefits for users in both areas."

While it has always been feasible to bring domain names over to ENS, barriers like high gas fees

have limited the seamless transition. To help, ENS deployed new smart contracts to enable the resolution process of domain names in ENS, at the DNS top-level domain (TLD) level. This allows verification of DNS records, enabling a cost-free method for users.

This integration not only simplifies user experience but also fosters a sense of trust in digital identities. Domain owners and crypto wallet holders can now enjoy a newfound convenience, effortlessly linking their digital assets for efficient management.

"With this milestone, we are furthering our mission to build a more secure, decentralized and user-friendly internet," said Nick Johnson , founder of ENS. "ENS, much like DNS, is a public good and a core part of the internet infrastructure. By pairing up ENS names

and GoDaddy domains, we will streamline the way users interact with web domains, blending the familiarity of the DNS with the potential of blockchain technology."

This important advancement simplifies the use of digital properties, creating an environment of convenience and trust. Learn more about linking domains at GoDaddy . For additional information about ENS's integration with GoDaddy, click here .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit .

About Ethereum Name Service

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. ENS addresses allow anyone to register a .eth domain which they can then connect to multiple wallets, and use across all of Web3. Founded with an Ethereum grant in 2017 by Nick Johnson, ENS quickly grew as the most widely used permissionless domain name protocol in the world. With over 2 million names registered onchain and over 4 million names offchain, the protocol aims to become the neutral naming protocol for all.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.