Global Trash Bag Market To Accumulate A Valuation Of US$ 19.5 Billion By 2034, Advancing At A 5.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To reduce the plastic footprint, governments and related regulatory bodies are imposing bans on plastics, resulting in the countrywide prohibition of plastics that could affect the trash bag market. Increasing demand for easily disposable and eco-friendly garbage bags and awareness regarding environmentally sustainable products is expected to drive market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trash bag market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 11.3 billion in 2024, driven by circular economy initiatives. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 19.5 billion by 2034.



The increasing trend of single person households may impact the demand for smaller sized trash bags and packaging solutions suitable for individual needs. Ongoing product innovation in terms of design, ease of use, and additional features can attract consumers and drive market growth. Corporate and consumer initiatives to reduce overall packaging waste may lead to the adoption of thinner, lighter, and more ecofriendly trash bag options.

Collaborations between manufacturers, waste management companies, and retailers can lead to comprehensive waste management solutions, impacting the demand for trash bags. Disruptions or changes in the global supply chain, influenced by factors such as geopolitical events or natural disasters, can affect the availability and pricing of raw materials for trash bags.

Concerns related to hygiene and safety, particularly in healthcare and food industries, can drive the demand for specialized trash bags designed for specific applications. Increasing investments in waste to energy projects and technologies may impact the waste management landscape, influencing the type of trash bags used.

Global events, such as international agreements on plastic waste reduction, and evolving regulations can shape the trajectory of the trash bag market. Increasing efforts to educate consumers about proper waste disposal and the importance of using suitable trash bags can influence purchasing behavior.

The rising popularity of home composting may drive the demand for biodegradable and compostable trash bags designed to break down in home composting systems. Implementation of extended producer responsibility programs, where manufacturers are accountable for the end of life management of their products, can influence the design and choice of materials for trash bags.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global trash bag market was valued at US$ 10.6 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, trash bag sales expanded at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The market in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

By material, the PE segment to account for a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Star sealed trash bags to be preferred, with sales expanding at a 5.3% CAGR until 2034. The United States presents substantial investment and growth opportunities, yielding a value of US$ 3.5 billion by 2034.

“Ongoing research and development in alternative materials, such as plant based polymers and recycled content, can lead to the creation of more sustainable trash bag options,” remarks a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Berry Global Inc.NovolexReynolds Consumer ProductsInteplast Group Ltd.Poly-America L.PInternational Plastics, Inc.Four Star PlasticsCosmoplast Industrial CompanyNOVPLASTAAlpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C

Recent Development



In 2022, ECOSAC unveiled Ecopath, a collection of biodegradable consumer products. Aimed at environmentally conscious individuals, known as Ecopaths, these offerings provide eco-friendly alternatives for everyday use. Crafted from responsibly sourced natural and biodegradable materials, the product range includes coir dishwashing scrub pads, paper stem cotton buds, wooden toothbrushes, tongue cleaners, wooden combs, bamboo straws, wooden shaving brushes, and razors. The lineup also features compostable garbage bags known as Kachra sack, widely accessible in major supermarkets of Form

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global trash bag market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the trash bag market, the market is segmented on the basis of material (PE, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, PP), type (star sealed, drawstring, wavetop, c fold, flat seal, gusset seal), sizes (3-13 gallons, 14-50 gallons, above 50 gallons), and end user (residential, commercial, industrial), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Trash Bag Industry:

By Material:



PE



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) PP



By Type:



Star Sealed

Drawstring

Wavetop

C Fold

Flat Seal Gusset Seal

By Sizes:



3-13 Gallons

14-50 Gallons Above 50 Gallons



By End User:



Residential

Commercial Industrial



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



