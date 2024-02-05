Roads And Highways Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roads And Highways Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Roads And Highways Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the roads and highways market size is predicted to reach $887.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth in the roads and highways market is due to the increasing production of vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest roads and highways market share. Major players in the roads and highways market include China Communications Construction Company Ltd., Vinci SA, Bouygues SA, ACS Group, CRH PLC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., STRABAG SE.

Roads And Highways Market Segments

.By Product Types: Road construction and maintenance, Highway construction and maintenance

.By Technology: Intelligent transport management system, Intelligent traffic management system, Communication system, Monitoring System, Other Technologies

.By End Use: First-class roads, Substandard roads, Highways, Second-class roads, Third-class roads

.By Geography: The global roads and highways market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A road refers to a long, narrow section of land having a leveled or paved surface designed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic while a busy route with multiple lanes is called a highway. Roads and highways have been the main means by which entire economies and communities have arisen and grown over time. It involves the design and construction of roads and highways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Roads And Highways Market Characteristics

3. Roads And Highways Market Trends And Strategies

4. Roads And Highways Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Roads And Highways Market Size And Growth

......

27. Roads And Highways Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Roads And Highways Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

