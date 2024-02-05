Global Automotive Soc Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive SoC Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Automotive SoC Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive soc market size is predicted to reach $38.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the automotive soc market is due to Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive soc market share. Major players in the automotive soc market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Denso Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc..

Automotive SoC Market Segments

.By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

.By Application: Infotainment System SOCs, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Intelligent Transport System, In-Vehicle Networking System, Connected Vehicle Platform

.By Geography: The global automotive soc market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive SoC (systems-on-chips) refers to a powerful semiconductor device that runs complex algorithms and includes many hardware accelerators brains that use multiple specialized processing units on a single chip. It includes technology communicating from inside and outside the vehicle, transferring valuable data around - either commercial information or information relevant to automobile management and safety.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive SoC Market Characteristics

3. Automotive SoC Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive SoC Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive SoC Market Size And Growth

......

27. Automotive SoC Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive SoC Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

