Haralson Development Authority Receives Reconstruction Plans For Former Landfill Site

Several firms have submitted proposals to develop the West Haralson Industrial Site, located in Tallapoosa. One proposal will be selected in March.

Six Premier Engineering Firms Vying for Transformative Opportunity

HARALSON COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Development Authority of Haralson County, in collaboration with the Haralson County Board of Commissioners , is pleased to reveal that six premier engineering firms have submitted bids for a major community economic development project that aims to transform a potential landfill site, once viewed as a significant liability, into a valuable community asset. Proposals will be reviewed publicly at the Commission meeting on Feb. 6.After a four-year battle, the Board of Commissioners received an overwhelming response from top-tier engineering service firms to leading industrial and land planning firms in the Southeast. A special committee, consisting of elected officials, city planners, utility providers and statewide partners was formed to oversee the project. The committee will evaluate RFP submissions, emphasizing each firm's qualifications, previous work, costs and processes."This marks the start of an important economic development journey," Greater Haralson Chamber Eric McDonald said.“The chosen firm will develop a blueprint for a growth strategy and forge impactful partnerships that benefit our entire community."The group intends to reveal its choice to the County Commission during its March work session.County Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley is optimistic about the project's economic potential."We're stepping into a future of economic growth, holding all the cards,” Ridley explained.“Our vision includes creating jobs, preserving natural beauty and ensuring public access to the site's creeks and hills."The project will be funded in part by a planning grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and seeks to balance job creation with environmental preservation."Our ultimate aim is to attract small and medium-sized manufacturing facilities, enhancing the county's economic landscape while maintaining its rural and natural charm," Ridley added.The long-term project will create numerous opportunities for public involvement and investment. Key commitments include no landfill development on the site, preserving substantial green space and fostering job creation.The Development Authority of Haralson County and the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce are spearheading this project, with the Chamber adopting a "One Front Door" approach to ensure seamless support for all community businesses.For more information, contact the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce at 770-537-5594 or visit .

