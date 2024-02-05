IOT TECH EXPO NORTH AMERICA RETURNS TO SILICON VALLEY ON JUNE 5-6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Tech Expo

IoT Tech Expo North America gears up for its return to Santa Clara Convention Center, CA on June 5-6, 2024.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IoT Tech Expo North America gears up for its return to Santa Clara Convention Center, CA on June 5-6, 2024. Anticipating a turnout of 7000 attendees, 250 exhibitors, and featuring 200 speakers, this event is primed to be an important moment for CEOs, senior managers, and tech enthusiasts.Organised by TechEx Events, the conference will showcase seven co-located events, including the AI and Big Data Expo, Unified Communications Conference, Intelligent Automation Conference, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo. This convergence promises attendees a unique opportunity to delve into the latest technological trends shaping the industry.The choice of Silicon Valley as the event's host is deliberate, given its status as the global epicenter for technological innovation. The region, home to numerous tech companies, startups, and influential figures, offers an ideal environment for networking and collaboration. The IoT Tech Expo North America is poised to deliver an immersive experience, allowing participants to explore cutting-edge developments and cultivate connections within the vibrant tech community.The IoT Tech Expo North America promises a convergence of cutting-edge themes, from decentralized data processing with Edge Computing and the synergy of 5G and IoT for enhanced connectivity, to the transformative impact of AI and Machine Learning on the Internet of Things data insights, fostering sustainability with Environmental IoT, revolutionizing urban living through Smart Cities, streamlining industry efficiency via Industrial IoT, ensuring interoperability with IoT Standards, just to mention a few.Sophy Searight, Head of Conference, said,“Our 2024 agenda is an exciting exploration of the latest trends and breakthroughs in the Internet of Things and related technologies. This year's expo is not just an event; it's an opportunity for attendees to glean insights, engage with innovators, and forge meaningful connections.”The event presents attendees with both free and paid ticket options. Free tickets provide access to engaging sessions and the bustling expo floor, while paid tickets unlock premium tracks featuring industry leaders, a VIP networking party, and a sophisticated networking app facilitating online connections ahead of the event.The IoT Tech Expo North America promises a harmonious blend of networking opportunities, knowledge enrichment, and lead generation. It stands as a must-attend for professionals keen on navigating the forefront of IoT and other emerging technologies.

