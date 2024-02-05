Photosensitive Glass Market Share, Opportunity, Size To Hit $10.88 Billion By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in applications of photosensitive glass in photolithography and surge in demand for the same fuel the growth of the global photosensitive glass market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report by Allied Market Research, the Global photosensitive glass market size was valued at $6.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to exceed $10.88 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. Photosensitive Glass industry report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

As per new report, Based on end-user in photosensitive glass market, the decorative segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2025.

The photosensitive glass market in electronics segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025. The market report also analyzes three more segments namely construction, ornaments, and automotive.

The leading market players analyzed in the global photosensitive glass market report include Gaffer Glass USA, IPG Photonics Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Schott AG, and Corning Incorporated. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

Based on geography, North America photosensitive glass market accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2025. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe.

Rise in applications of photosensitive glass in photolithography and surge in demand for the same fuel the growth of the global photosensitive glass market. On the other hand, lack of global manufacturers and high price of the product hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, an array of benefits offered by photosensitive glass are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

By Application

1. Construction

2. Ornaments

3. Decorative

4. Electronic

5. Automotive

Key Benefits for Photosensitive Glass Market:

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Major key players in the market are SCHOTT AG, IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION, CORNING INCORPORATED, HOYA CORPORATION, GAFFER GLASS and others.

