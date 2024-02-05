OIXDESIGN Revolutionizes Natural Marble Furniture With Eco-Friendly, Modular Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OIXDESIGN, located in British Columbia, is changing the world of luxury furniture by making elegant natural marble more available to people all around the world. They're tackling long-standing problems in the industry, focusing on the natural limitations and environmental issues of marble and offering solutions that are innovative, eco-friendly, and affordable.OIXDESIGN was founded with the vision of democratizing the luxury and beauty of marble furnishings. The company has navigated numerous challenges, including the natural weight and size constraints of marble and various environmental and financial obstacles, to create products that embody elegance and are available to a broad audience.Starting in the diverse landscapes of British Columbia, OIXDESIGN was founded on the principles envisioned by Ms. Kay, a veteran with over two decades of experience in the natural stone business. Recognizing the challenges in the industry, Ms. Kay worked on addressing the critical issues related to marble furniture, including its substantial weight, environmental impact, and high costs.OIXDESIGN, confronted with numerous challenges, approached them proactively. Ms. Kay and a dynamic team of designers collaboratively worked towards the realization of a shared vision, addressing the inherent difficulties associated with marble. Consequently, OIXDESIGN has evolved, showcasing the possibilities when passion, innovation, and expertise in marble converge.OIXDESIGN aims to incorporate sustainability, affordability, and innovative design into their products, aspiring to make luxury universally accessible. Each piece produced by the company is designed to reflect the natural beauty of the materials used, intended to bring a touch of the natural world into every home.OIXDESIGN's furniture represents a blend of creativity, modernization, and ecological responsibility. The company focuses on developing modular, adaptable, and easily assembled, disassembled, and reassembled design suitable for various spaces. Their dedication goes beyond mere products; it's a commitment to ecological preservation, utilizing leftover marble to produce refined home décor, implementing environmentally friendly packaging, and pursuing a zero-waste approach.OIXDESIGN furniture combines the convenience of easy assembly and movement with the elegance of marble. The company values transparent pricing, offering customers quick, free shipping without hidden costs, making high-end design accessible. The lightweight and modular construction of OIXDESIGN's pieces ensure adaptability to different spaces and underline the company's commitment to design quality and environmental conservation. Their environmentally responsible, zero-waste practices ensure sustainable handcrafting of each piece. With integrated wireless charging, OIXDESIGN's creations are not only aesthetic but also technologically advanced.OIXDESIGN utilizes Italian Classico Travertine and Carrara Marble, materials steeped in historical significance, being components in iconic structures like the Roman Colosseum and timeless masterpieces like those of Michelangelo. Thus, customers who choose OIXDESIGN are not merely decorating their spaces; they are incorporating elements of enduring richness and timeless beauty from ancient history into their living environments.OIXDESIGN represents a transformative approach in the furniture industry, challenging traditional norms and introducing new standards in design and sustainability. It is where innovative solutions, elegant designs, and heritage converge, offering a unique experience in marble furniture.To explore OIXDESIGN's collection and learn more about their revolutionary approach to marble furniture, visitFor inquiries, contact Ms. Bella Lee at +1 (778) 588-0707 or ...

