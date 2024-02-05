Woman Raped In Delhi, Two Firs Lodged

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Naraina area in west Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police also said that they have arrested the accused, who was sent to judicial custody.

A police official said that the woman first lodged a police complaint on January 28 alleging rape.

"As per her complaint, a statement under section 164 of the CrPC was recorded on January 31," the official said.

On February 2, based on the information from the hospital and the statement of the victim, another FIR was registered, as the date of incident mentioned was different from what was stated in the previous FIR.

"Accused is already in judicial custody in the case registered on January 28," said the official, adding that further probe is going on.

--IANS

ssh/vd