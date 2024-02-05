Inventhelp Inventor Develops Ice Skating Training Device For Children (TRO-1037)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help my grandchildren learn to skate," said an inventor, from

Kenora, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SKATE ALONE. My design helps children gain confidence and learn to skate without constantly falling on the ice."

The patent-pending invention provides a new adjustable training device to help young children learn to skate. In doing so, it increases balance and safety. As a result, it helps prevent the child from falling. It also could provide added confidence. The invention features a stable, tip-proof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, beginning skaters, ice rinks, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1037, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

